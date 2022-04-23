West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of domestic abuse battery and theft last week after authorities received a hang-up call to the 911 dispatch center.
One victim told police her step-daughter and boyfriend, Isaiah Conrad, 31, of 5542 White's Ferry Road, West Monroe, were fighting.
Conrad's girlfriend said the pair have lived together for almost a year.
“The victim stated Conrad and her started arguing over money and he took her phone to try to send himself money from her account,” stated the April 14 arrest report. “The victim stated Conrad said the following while his fist were clenched, 'I'm about to smash your face in.'”
The woman said Conrad headbutted her in the face and later punched her in the face in the same spot where she was headbutted.
Police observed a knot under the victim's right eye.
The woman said Conrad threatened her, saying, “I'm going to kill you b***h.”
Police found methamphetamine on Conrad's person.
“While I was holding the plastic bag in my hand and still in the process of searching Conrad he attempted to eat the bag out of my hand but was not able to,” stated the arrest report.
Conrad denied battering the woman but claimed she punched him in the face. During questioning, Conrad claimed ownership of the meth and said he forgot he had it in his pants.
Conrad smelled of alcohol and said he had drank earlier.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on possession of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.