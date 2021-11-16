Jeremy S Carter.jpg

West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles after authorities received a disturbance complaint about a house on Ponderosa Trail.

The 12-year-old victim was bleeding from her nose and claimed her father, Jeremy Carter, 43, of West Monroe, grabbed her and threw her to the floor.

The victim said the incident occurred during an argument about cell phones.

Carter declined to offer a statement.

He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

