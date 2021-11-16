WMPD arrests West Monroe man for harming daughter Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Nov 16, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles after authorities received a disturbance complaint about a house on Ponderosa Trail.The 12-year-old victim was bleeding from her nose and claimed her father, Jeremy Carter, 43, of West Monroe, grabbed her and threw her to the floor.The victim said the incident occurred during an argument about cell phones. Carter declined to offer a statement.He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. 