West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of obscenity last week after authorities received a complaint about a naked man walking around on Trenton Street.
Police made contact with Christopher Lee Barnett, 37, 508 Vernon St., West Monroe, who was naked at the time, while walking in public, according to the Sept. 18 arrest report.
During questioning, Barnett said he was unsure why he was naked.
Barnett was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
