West Monroe police arrested two West Monroe men last week on suspicion of disturbing the peace after authorities received a complaint about a fight involving a gun.
Officers responded to a complaint at a residence on Gulpha Drive that someone was firing a gun.
Police arrived on the scene and spoke to Robert Lee Thomas, 51, 903 Horn St., West Monroe, who reportedly ran from the car he was sitting in and ignored officers’ commands to stop.
Officers detained Thomas. During questioning, Thomas stated he was in an argument with his wife in the nearby apartments.
“Thomas advised a black male approached him and his wife and said they were in an ‘entanglement,’” stated the May 31 arrest report.
Thomas said the male, Joshua Dewayne Robinson, 31, of 506 Gulpha Drive, West Monroe, tried to punch him. He said Robinson attempted to flee, and he chased after him.
“Thomas advised the black male pulled a black gun and shot one time but missed him,” stated the arrest report. “The black male ran toward some apartments on Gulpha.”
A witness told police that Thomas retrieved a gun from his vehicle and chased Robinson with it. The witness stated Robinson fled.
The officers located Robinson in an apartment that contained a gun inside the bathroom.
“Witnesses identified the gun found at the apartment as the one Thomas grabbed from his vehicle,” stated the report. “Robinson stated he wasn’t involved in a fight and knew nothing about the incident.”
Officers checked both suspects’ record and found they were each convicted felons.
Both suspects were arrested and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge.
Thomas was also charged with possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated assault with a firearm and resisting an officer.
Robinson was charged with possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments and aggravated battery.
