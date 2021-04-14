West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman for allegedly biting a certified nursing assistant at Glenwood Regional Medical Center last week.
The victim and several other nursing assistants tried to put a gown on Latoya Lyons, 36, of 1006 Ridge Drive, West Monroe when she began “kicking and swinging her arms trying to strike nurses on the medical team,” according to the April 8 arrest report.
Before biting the victim, Lyons allegedly yelled “I have HIV.”
Lyons also scratched under the victim’s eye, according to the arrest report.
After the incident, the victim got a tetanus shot and medical treatment at a local hospital's emergency room.
Lyons was booked Ouachita Correctional Center for battery of ER personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.