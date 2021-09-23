West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of felony theft last week after authorities received a complaint of employee theft at Harbor Freight, a tool and equipment retailer.
The complainant said Dawn Michelle Stark, 48, of 207 Tupawek Drive, West Monroe, had made several false returns on merchandise and kept the money from the transactions.
“He stated the first transaction occurred in September of 2020 and had been going on through the last few days,” stated the Sept. 16 arrest report. “He stated the total for all the transactions was over $26,000.”
During questioning, Stark admitted to the thefts, though she said she remembered performing transactions that totaled $14,000.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
