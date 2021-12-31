Kristina L Edwards.jpg

West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of shoplifting and criminal trespass on Sunday after authorities received a complaint of a theft at Wal-Mart on Cypress Street.

Store employees notified police that Kristina Lishaun Edwards, 27, of 207 Laurel St., West Monroe, had hidden merchandise in her child's stroller while walking throughout the store.

Outside the store, police detained Edwards.

“Edwards advised she took some fake nails and other hygiene products because she did not have cash on her to pay for it,” stated the Dec. 26 arrest report.

Police reviewed the store's video surveillance footage and observed Edwards take items and hid them in the stroller.

She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

