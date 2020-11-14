West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on shoplifting and other charges last week after authorities received a complaint about shoplifting from a local retail store.
Elijah Darren May, 24, of 105 Walnut Drive, West Monroe, was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance and shoplifting.
West Monroe police responded to a shoplifting at Dollar General on Cypress Street. The complainant’s description of the suspect helped police identify May.
During questioning, May admitted to concealing items.
Numerous items belonging to Dollar General that were not purchased located on May’s person. Police also located a small vital containing suspected methamphetamine in May’s jacket pocket.
The suspected stolen items were returned to the store.
May was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
