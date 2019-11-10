West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of shoplifting last week after authorities learned of a shoplifter running at the Wal-Mart Supercenter on Glenwood Drive.
The suspected shoplifter was taken into custody. She was identified as Rachel Anne Byrd, 36, of 603 Arlington Place, West Monroe.
Asset protection observed Byrd taking items from the store's electronics, hardware and home department while concealing some of those items and exiting the store without paying for the items.
Byrd apparently paid for two items but did not pay for 44 other items that totaled some $581, according to the Oct. 26 arrest report.
Byrd claimed she was in a hurry to get away.
“Byrd's explanation was she had an argument with her daughter and she was worried about her and that was why she exited the store, not paying for the items,” stated the arrest report.
Police searched Byrd's purse and found a bag containing methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe, 26 pills identified as Klonopin for which Byrd did not have a prescription as well a set of scales and several plastic bags.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of Klonopin.
