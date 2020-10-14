West Monroe Police detectives are investigating a double shooting that took place around 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 10 in the 100 block of Montgomery Avenue.
Responding officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown. One of the suspects in the shooting was positively identified as Xavier Qu’sean Ferrand of West Monroe. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Ferrand for two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Ferrand has not been taken into custody.
