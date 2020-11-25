The West Monroe Police Department’s Detective Division recently made an arrest in a cold case file dating from 1998.
Thanks to advancements in DNA and blood analysis, the agency was able to make an arrest in the stabbing death of Judith Holdiness that occurred in July 1998, according to Mike Karstendiek, the department’s public information officer.
After receiving confirming information from the department’s crime lab, detectives obtained a warrant for Levi Thomisee, 60.
Thomisee was booked at Ouachita Correcitonal Center on second-degree murder.
Bond was set at $10 million.
