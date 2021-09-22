Sunday evening, West Monroe Police responded to a shooting that took place in front of 306 South 2nd Street. A person was parked in the road in front of the residence was approached by Christopher D. Williams. Williams asked the person for money. When the person refused to give Williams money, Williams shot the person twice. The victim was taken to a local hospital and their current condition is unknown at this time. Video surveillance captured the shooting.
An arrest warrant has been obtained for Williams for Attempted Second Degree Murder and his bond has been set at $2,000,000.00. Williams also has previous attempted murder charges and he is known to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information as to Christopher Williams’ whereabouts, please contact WMPD at 396-2722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.