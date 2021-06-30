West Monroe police arrested three West Monroe people last week after authorities stopped the suspects’ vehicle because the vehicle had only one working headlight.
During the stop, WMPD dispatch told officers that the vehicle had been stolen from Jackson Parish.
A records check showed that Lionel Cantu, 39, of 3555 Lapine Road, West Monroe, was a fugitive wanted by the U.S. Marshall Service.
Officers searched the vehicle and found two suspected methamphetamine pipes. During questioning, Cantu said he did not own the pipes.
The two passengers in the vehicle were Misty Hollis, 45, of 907 Ransom St., West Monroe, and Christine Guthrie, 56, of 110 Clover Drive, West Monroe. Hollis and Guthrie also denied possession of the meth pipes.
Cantu, Hollis and Guthrie were each booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for possession of drug paraphernalia. Cantu’s charges also included “fugitive from justice” and illegal possession of stolen things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.