West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on several charges including battery of a police officer last week after authorities received a property damage complaint from a resident on Lee Street.
The complainant said her neighbor, Jason Leonard Jackson, 42, of 203 Church St., West Monroe, threw a mailbox in her back yard.
A witness reported seeing Jackson yell profanities and kick several mailboxes, causing damage to them.
Police tried to make contact with Jackson and ordered him to leave a portable building, but the suspect said, “F*** you,” according to the arrest report.
Later, police came into contact with Jackson in a school zone.
“Jackson was walking down the road with an unsheathed eight-inch fixed-blade knife,” stated the arrest report. “Jackson was given many loud verbal commands to stop and drop the knife. Jackson stated, 'F*** you. You'll have to shoot me.'”
Later, Jackson was apprehended and placed in a patrol unit. The arresting officer said Jackson cursed him and spat on him.
Jackson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and carrying a gun in a school zone.
By Rev. John T. Mabray
Covenant Presbyterian Church
“This is the wonderful exchange which, out of his measureless benevolence, he has made with us: That, becoming son of man with us, he has made us sons of God with him; that, by his descent to earth, he has prepared an ascent to heaven for us; that, by taking on our mortality, he has conferred his immortality upon us; that, accepting our weakness, he has strengthened us by his power; that, receiving our poverty unto himself, he has transferred his wealth to us; that, taking the weight of our iniquity upon himself (which oppressed us), he has clothed us with his righteousness.”
John Calvin, The Institutes of the Christian Religion Read more
