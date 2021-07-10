West Monroe police arrested a Texas woman last Sunday after receiving a report the suspect shot at a vehicle while driving.
Officers were dispatched to Constitution Drive in response to a shooting allegedly involving Yeshikya Williams, 39, of 3700 Trailwood Court, Arlington, Texas.
During questioning, the victim told officers he was driving on Interstate 20 when a blue Camaro passed him and got in front of him. Both vehicles exited onto Thomas Road.
The victim said he stopped beside the Camaro at the red light and started a verbal argument with Williams, the driver. They each turned left, with the victim on the inside turning lane and Williams on the outside.
The victim said he merged into the outside turning lane in front of Williams, after which he heard one or two gunshots and his front driver’s side window shattered. The victim’s 12-year-old daughter was in the passenger seat.
Williams was taken into custody. During questioning, Williams said the victim had been following her and flashing his bright lights before exiting the interstate.
She said after their argument he cut her off while they were turning and it made her swerve. Williams said she shot once or twice at the victim so she could get away from him.
Officers said there was a cell phone video that showed the victim did not cut off Williams and Williams was in no danger, according to the July 4 arrest report.
Williams was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.
