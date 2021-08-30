Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of simple battery last Sunday after authorities received reports the suspect had poured cigarette butts and ashes on the victim’s head.
At the residence on Norris Lane, deputies observed ashes and cigarette butts in the female victim’s hair.
Deputies tried to make contact with the suspect—Amber Donaldson Basey, 30, of 107 Norris Lane, West Monroe—but Basey yelled and screamed at deputies, according to the Aug. 22 arrest report.
Though told to stop, Basey continued walking away from deputies, according to the arrest report.
Deputies grabbed Basey’s wrist, and Basey screamed and pulled away, authorities reported.
During questioning, Basey did not deny placing the cigarette butts and ashes in the victim’s hair but claimed it happened accidentally.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on one count of resisting an officer.
