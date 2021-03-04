Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Richwood woman for domestic abuse battery after deputies received a complaint from the teacher of the woman’s daughter.
A public school teacher informed authorities of their suspicion that Oksna Boulton, 50, of 212 Haddox Road, Richwood strangled her daughter during an argument.
According to the Feb. 26 arrest report, the victim claimed Boulton shoved her to the ground and used the victim’s hooded sweater to strangle her.
After being strangled, the victim claimed Boulton also battered several parts of her body. Deputies noticed marks on the victim’s left side and back.
Witnesses supported the victim’s claims.
During questioning, Oksna denied the accusations and attempted to resist arrest.
She was booked at Ouachita Correction Center for domestic abuse battery and resisting an officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.