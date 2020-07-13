Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of carrying a gun while a convicted felon last Saturday after authorities received a trespassing complaint from a house on Avant Road.
The complainant said there were people shooting targets on his property. He saw a woman sitting on a porch while carrying an AR-15, he said.
Deputies made contact with Candace Diane Axtens, 28, of 1105 South 6th St., Monroe, told deputies that she and her boyfriend were shooting guns at the targets but never trespassed the complainant's property.
Axtens was a convicted felon, according to the July 4 arrest report.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
