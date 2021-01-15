Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe woman for holding a knife under her boyfriend’s neck in an attempt to cut his throat last week.
Verlicia C. Perry, 23, of 105 Bunch Circle, Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for aggravated assault.
According to the Jan. 9 arrest report, deputies were dispatched to Worley St. in reference to a domestic disturbance.
The victim told deputies Perry held a brown kitchen knife to his neck in an attempt to cut his throat while he was lying on the couch. He said he jumped from under Perry and tried to take the knife from Perry.
Deputies observed small cuts on victim’s throat. The victim also said Perry cut his hand when he tried to take the knife.
During questioning, Perry denied holding a knife to the victim’s throat.
