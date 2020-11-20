U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy recently announced the Department of Health and Human Services is awarding nearly $12 million in federal funds to the state Department of Health and Xavier University of Louisiana for HIV/AIDS care and COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy research.
The state Department of Health is receiving $11.8 million for the Ryan White Title II formula grants program to improve the quality, availability and management of health care and supportive services for individuals and families affected by HIV disease.
Xavier University of New Orleans is receiving $148,592 for a project to assess vaccine hesitancy and implement a pharmacist-led intervention model to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake among African Americans.
