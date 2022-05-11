The Second Circuit Court of Appeal recently upheld a 39-year sentence for a Mississippi man who drove drunk and killed two people in Monroe in 2015.
The appeal court also remanded the case to Fourth Judicial District Court in Monroe to sort out several errors detected in the rulings of then-Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Marcus Hunter, of Monroe. Hunter now serves as a judge at the Second Circuit.
The Second Circuit conducted an “error patent review” and listed several errors Hunter committed while presiding over the case such as incorrectly making prison sentences concurrent instead of consecutive as required by state law or failing to deny benefits to the defendant in light of their conviction and more.
“Our review of the record has disclosed several errors patent discoverable on the face of the record and which require remand,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion.
Second Circuit Chief Judge Milton Moore III, of Monroe, penned the March 9 opinion on behalf of a three-judge panel also including Second Circuit Judge Jeff Robinson and judge pro tempore Brady O’Callaghan.
CASE HISTORY
The case stemmed from an incident in September 2015 when Jorge Lopez Benavides, of Mississippi, who visited a friend in the Monroe area and later drove his vehicle after 11 p.m. Benavides drove on to Interstate 20, heading into opposing traffic, apparently unaware, causing other vehicles to swerve to avoid a collision, according to the court’s recitation of facts.
Later, however, Benavides’ truck struck a Ford Mustang driven by Thomas Williams, 20, and his front-seat passenger, Jamerro May, 19, who both died at the scene. A passenger in the back of the Ford Mustang, Randarious Cooper, 16, sustained injuries and reportedly spent four weeks receiving treatment in the hospital.
Benavides suffered only minor injuries from the collision and smelled strongly of alcohol, according to the responding officers. Later, Louisiana State Police tested Benavides’ blood alcohol content and received test results of .15 percent blood alcohol, nearly twice the legal limit of .08 percent.
ERROR IN SENTENCING
After a jury trial, Benavides was found guilty of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.
One of Hunter’s errors pertained to sentencing.
“The trial court initially imposed sentences of 20 years and 19 years for each vehicular homicide conviction and ordered them to be served concurrently, plus a 3-year sentence for first degree negligent injuring, consecutive to the concurrent sentences,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion. “However, after reviewing the statute’s penalty provision that requires consecutive sentences for each count where two or more deaths result from the incident, the court made the homicide sentences consecutive, and the negligent injuring sentence concurrent.”
OTHER ERRORS
In its review of Hunter’s errors as the trial court judge, the Second Circuit read the sentencing transcript and determined Hunter failed to deny the benefits of probation, parole or suspension of sentence as required by state law.
The Second Circuit also found Hunter imposed two fines of $5,000, or in default of payment, service of 720 days in prison.
“We further note that it is well settled that an indigent defendant cannot be subjected to default jail time in lieu of the payment of a fine, costs or restitution,” stated the Second Circuit opinion. “Accordingly, we vacate those parts of the sentences that impose imprisonment in default of payment of a fine or costs or restitution.”
In its review, the Second Circuit ordered the district court to correct and amend Benavides’ commitment order because the original order did not show credit for time served prior to trial—more than five years.
“Accordingly, on remand, we order the court to issue an amended Commitment Order that correctly reflects the time that must be served without benefits, as will be determined on remand, and correctly reflects the credit for time already served prior to sentencing,” stated the Second Circuit opinion. “We further order the district court to send a copy of the amended Commitment Order to the clerk of this court within 45 days of the date this judgment is rendered.”
BENAVIDES APPEAL
In his appeal to the Second Circuit, Benavides argued the trial court erred by accepting the jury’s verdict without any evidence to support the conviction of first-degree negligent vehicular injuring.
The Second Circuit noted there was “no medical evidence whatsoever” to support Cooper’s injuries and that the prosecutor’s evidence was circumstantial, at best.
“While it would have been preferable for the jury to hear medical testimony of his injuries and medical treatment, or, at a minimum, testimony from Randarious himself or an eyewitness, when taken as a whole, the circumstantial evidence points to an injury that was life-threatening, in the sense of involving a ‘substantial risk of death’ to Randarious,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion.
The Second Circuit also found that Benavides’ sentences did not shock the court’s sense of justice in light of the loss of two lives in the wreck.
