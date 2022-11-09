The Southern Rail Commission hosted a meeting at the University of Louisiana-Monroe last week to discuss funding for the I-20 Corridor Passenger Rail Service project.
The project plans to run an Amtrak passenger train through north Louisiana with stations proposed in Monroe, Shreveport-Bossier, Ruston and Vicksburg, Mississippi. The route would ultimately connect Dallas, Texas to Atlanta, Georgia.
“The whole goal behind the project is connectivity,” city engineer Morgan McCallister said. “We’ll have folks that will be able to get on a train here in Monroe and get over to Shreveport, maybe even for work, and vice versa. And of course, being downtown, they’ll have access to all of our downtown facilities.”
The proposed station in Monroe is expected cost some $45 million. The station is planned to have three levels and have a parking garage as well as retail spaces.
The city submitted a request to the state for capital outlay funding earlier this month.
Major stakeholders in the project include Amtrak, the Southern Rail Commission, Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway. At last week’s meeting, representatives from these companies said they were looking at several possible funding sources, including the CRISI grant and the Federal-State Partnership grant, which are both Federal Railroad Association programs.
The CRISI grant, for which applications are due Dec. 1, has $1.4 billion to award to intercity passenger rail projects. The Federal-State Partnership grant has $2.2 billion available. Recipients of the CRSI grant will be announced in summer of 2023 and the Federal-State Partnership grant will be announced next fall.
“It’s true that this is kind of once-in-a-generation funding that’s coming down from legislation,” McCallister said. “We’re going to try to tap into any resources that are possible for us to obtain.”
According to John Smith, chairman for Transportation for America, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed by Congress in 2021, has made $66 billion available for passenger and freight rail projects through grants. The state has already committed $10 million to the project.
“Of course, you have your own champion here, Senator Bill Cassidy, who stepped up to make IIJA a reality,” Smith said.
“The senator has told us over and over again, ‘We made this possible, now take advantage of it. I didn’t do this just for other parts of the country, I did this my people.’”
McCallister said that while studies were currently underway to assess the economic impact of the project, he estimated that once completed it would bring in some $2 million per year from tourism alone to north Louisiana. He also said that project would create at least 30 jobs and bring in $800,000 per year in income.
The project has been in the works for several years, with the first feasibility study being done in 2015.
McCallister said Amtrak was hoping to have the entire project completed within the next four years. The route is expected to make two trips per day from Dallas to Atlanta.
