Several Fourth Judicial District Court judges accused of concealing alleged criminal activity at the Ouachita Parish Courthouse recently asked a state appeal court to prevent a Monroe businessman from asking them certain questions under oath.
Stanley Palowsky III, of Monroe, sued several court officials in 2015, claiming a handful of judges conspired to conceal law clerk Allyson Campbell’s alleged efforts to hide or destroy documents the businessman filed with the court in a separate lawsuit. The judges named as defendants in Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. Allyson Campbell and others included Judges Wilson Rambo and Stephens Winters as well as retired judges Fred Amman, Carl Sharp and Benjamin “Ben” Jones. In 2015, Jones served as the district court’s administrator, a position he continues to serve in.
At that time, Amman and Sharp were still on the bench.
In his lawsuit against Campbell and the defendant judges, Palowsky claimed the officials’ alleged activity harmed and delayed a racketeering lawsuit he previously initiated against a major oil and gas company and others. In 2016, Louisiana State Police investigated Campbell for criminal misconduct, though state investigative authorities later determined there was not enough evidence to secure a lasting conviction.
Earlier this year, Palowsky filed motions to nix a protective order proposed by Campbell and the defendant judges that would seal any testimony or evidence revealed in the lawsuit if they deemed the evidence to be “confidential,” or unfit for public disclosure.
After a hearing in August, retired judge Jerome “Jerry” Barbera, of Thibodaux, granted the defendant judges’ protective order. The state Supreme Court appointed Barbera as an ad hoc judge over the Campbell lawsuit in light of other district court judges’ recusals from the case.
In August, Barbera also ruled that Palowsky must outline what questions he would ask judges during a deposition at least 10 days before a deposition. In a deposition, parties take sworn testimony as part of their evidence gathering in advance of a trial.
In addition, Barbera ruled that certain subjects, including some allegations previously levied by Palowsky, were off limits during depositions. Some of those forbidden subjects included the allegations of public payroll fraud against Campbell and the judges’ response to a court administrator’s finding that Campbell may have been paid for hours she did not work.
Palowsky filed a supervisory writ to appeal Barbera’s ruling. The Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport is currently entertaining Palowsky’s appeal.
In their Dec. 10 objection filed with the Second Circuit, the defendant judges argued Palowsky wanted an “unfettered disclosure of confidential, privileged and otherwise non-public discovery materials.”
The defendant judges also characterized Palowsky’s lawsuit as an “ongoing personal and professional attack” on them.
“Mr. Palowsky’s demands for discovery, including, but not limited to his procedurally improper attempt to ‘compel’ the Judges’ depositions, made it clear that he was intent on gaining unfettered access to the Judges to present questions on any subject matter he deemed fit,” stated the defendant judges’ objection.
According to the defendant judges, Palowsky could not ask them any questions under oath unless he could show he was not seeking the information to harass them and that the information sought was essential to his case.
The defendant judges argued that Palowsky’s appeal failed to state how he might suffer injury if the protective order was enforced.
As of Tuesday, it was unclear whether the Second Circuit Court of Appeal would continue to preside over Palowsky’s appeal in light of the Second Circuit’s recusals from Palowsky’s litigation in the past.
In late 2018, all nine judges at the Second Circuit recused from hearing an appeal in Palowsky’s racketeering lawsuit, Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. W. Brandon Cork and others, including the appeal court’s now-Chief Judge Milton Moore III, of Monroe. Moore wrote at the time that his bias, prejudice or interest in the case would prevent him from conducting a fair and impartial hearing.
In 2016, seven of the appeal court’s nine judges recused from hearing an appeal of a November 2015 ruling by Barbera in the Campbell lawsuit.
