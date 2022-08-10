Monroe City School Board member Rick Saulsberry was unable to stand for re-election because of $5,000 in unpaid fees to the state Ethics Board.
Saulsberry’s withdrawal from the race resulted in the election of Saulsberry’s only challenger, Michael Sampognaro, to the School Board.
During qualifying on July 20, Saulsberry filed paperwork to become a candidate for the School Board’s District 1. Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court Dana Benson said the Board of Ethics called her office on July 22 to obtain copies of Saulsberry’s qualifying forms. Saulsberry withdrew from the election that day.
His term ends Dec. 31, 2022.
Saulsberry, a Democrat from Monroe and local special education teacher, was first elected to the School Board in 2018. Following the conclusion of qualifying, Saulsberry told The Ouachita Citizen he did not withdraw from the race by choice but was “forced to withdraw because of a technical issue.”
Later, The Ouachita Citizen spoke with Kathleen Allen, an administrator with the Board of Ethics, who said Saulsberry withdrew because of outstanding late fees.
“If he hadn’t withdrawn, our office was going to file an objection to his candidacy,” Allen said.
Saulsberry incurred two late fees of $2,500 each—both for the late filing of his personal financial disclosure reports.
Saulsberry’s 2019 financial report was supposed to be amended and filed by March 29, 2021. As of last week, he still had not filed it, according to the Board of Ethics.
Saulsberry’s 2022 financial report was supposed to be filed by Oct. 5, 2021. He did not file it until July 28, 2022.
“He qualified and falsely certified that he did not have any outstanding late fees, fines or penalties assessed pursuant to the code of governmental ethics,” said Allen, referring to the oath taken by each candidate during qualifying.
Saulsberry also has two outstanding campaign finance fines but were not final at the time he qualified, according to Allen.
The Ouachita Citizen reached out to Saulsberry for an additional comment, but he declined to be interviewed.
Saulsberry pointed to a post he published on Facebook, where he said he never would have withdrawn voluntarily but took full responsibility for his actions.
“When I qualified for re-election last week, I failed to look at the small print that stated that I could not qualify if I had an outstanding balance,” Saulsberry said. “As a result, and on the advice of my attorney, I had to withdraw because it seemed as if I lied and committed fraud. Everyone that knows me can attest to the fact that this is not my character nor desire.”
Saulsberry said he planned to become a candidate for the School Board in the next election.
“I will continue to serve our children in this district and this city,” Saulsberry said. “I will continue to push for a mandatory African American studies course to be included in every school district in the state.”
Sampognaro, an Independent from Monroe, will take office at the beginning of next year. Sampognaro serves as the facilities manager at Graphic Packaging in Monroe.
“I can’t wait to hit the ground running when my term starts and I can’t wait to see what kind of changes we can make that are positive,” Sampognaro said.
