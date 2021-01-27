Thirteen people signed the paperwork to become candidates to represent the 5th Congressional District last week during qualifying for the primary election to be held March 20 in light of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s death.
Letlow, 41, of Start, died while receiving treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Shreveport on Dec. 29, 2020, days before he was scheduled to be sworn into office. Letlow had secured election with 62 percent of the vote in a run-off last December.
In the week after his death, Letlow’s wife, Julia, announced she would become a candidate to represent the congressional district. Last year, she was a finalist for the position of president at the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
“Luke and I were a team and we were best friends,” said Julia Letlow, after qualifying in Baton Rouge. “The last few weeks have been challenging, to say the least, but I know that everything in my life, and in my marriage, has prepared me for this one moment in time.”
Julia Letlow, 41, has two children, Jeremiah and Jacqueline. They are ages three and one, respectively.
Referring to her two children, Julia Letlow said she was campaigning for the office because of them.
“I’m so thankful Luke paved the way for the 5th District, and I intend to continue the mission he started, to deliver real results for the people I love so much,” Julia Letlow said.
Like her husband, she is a Republican.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and First District Congressman Steve Scalise endorsed Letlow’s candidacy.
A number of people were considering the race but had said they would not campaign if Julia Letlow qualified. The endorsement of Julia Letlow’s candidacy before qualifying drew pointed remarks from another candidate who qualified last week.
On Facebook, Chad Conerly, a retired Air Force colonel from Kentwood, questioned why so many Republicans would endorse a particular candidate before qualifying began, an apparent reference to Julia Letlow.
“The answer is simple,” Conerly said. “Politicians and ‘big money’ view Congress as a private club, available by invitation only. ‘A club for me, but not for thee.’”
“When I win on March 20th, I’ll have no politician to thank; just the voters of the 5th,” he added.
Conerly described himself as a political outsider. He is a Republican.
Two people who campaigned for the congressional district in last fall’s race also decided to qualify again: Sandra “Candy” Christophe, a Democrat from Alexandria, placed third in the November 2020 primary election, tallying 16 percent of the vote.
Allen Guillory Sr., a Republican from Lawtell, also qualified. In last November’s primary, he placed sixth place in congressional primary with 7 percent of the vote.
New Orleans attorney Robert Lansden, who retired from the U.S. Naval Reserve as a captain in 2016, also qualified. He is a Republican from Ponchatoula.
Jayce Magnuson, a Republican from Opelousas, said she qualified for the office because she was “sick of the madness” in Washington, D.C., referring specifically to political corruption and a lack of representation in the congressional district.
Sancha Smith, a Republican from Opelousas, also qualified. She said she was proud to begin her campaign by declaring her pro-life position. Life should be valued from the womb to the tomb, she said.
Others qualifying for the office included; Jim Davis, a no-party candidate from Monroe; Jessica Hollister, a Democrat from Bogalusa; Horace Melton III, a Republican from Shreveport; M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, a Republican from Shreveport; Richard Pannell, a Republican from Dry Prong; and Errol Victor Sr., a Republican from Slidell.
