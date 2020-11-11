A $6.3-million project completing the construction of a service road south of Interstate 20, from Nutland Road east to Lowe's Home Improvement, is expected to begin this month.
Kevin Crosby, with the West Monroe engineering firm Lazenby & Associates, delivered that update to the Interstate 20 Economic Development District's board of directors during its regular meeting Tuesday afternoon.
“The south frontage road should start in the next couple of weeks,” Crosby said. “The contractor ordered his material.”
The I-20 board decides how to spend sales tax revenues generated in an economic development district that extends east from U.S. Hwy 165 to Millhaven Road in Monroe. I-20 board members say they are interested in paying for infrastructure projects that will promote economic development in that area.
The south frontage road project stalled for several years during the I-20 board's attempts to secure right-of-way for the project and during litigation over an allegedly faulty design that led to the closure of the I-20 south frontage road bridge for several years. The bridge reopened in July.
In August, the I-20 board sought bids for the frontage road project and later awarded the project to Amethyst Construction, the West Monroe civil construction firm. The project would not only complete the southern frontage road but also tie in Perry Road and build a sewer lift station with water and sewer mains.
I-20 Board Chairman Charles Pritchard says completing the south frontage road project is crucial to preventing any impediments to traffic once the Kansas Lane-Garrett Road interchange project begins.
“It's important we finish the south frontage road as soon as we can, especially before they tear out Garrett Road,” Pritchard said.
I-20 Board member Johnny Bryant also expressed an interest in seeing the south frontage road project being completed quickly.
“We're continually trying to move forward,” said Bryant, referring to the I-20 board's list of projects that remained on the drawing board.
The I-20 board's project wish list totals some $29.4 million in estimated project costs.
