West Monroe officials say they have secured commitments from three businesses to set up shop at the old Trenton Street golf course property once the city finishes some $900,000 in infrastructure improvements.
On Tuesday, city officials detailed their partnership with the Delta Regional Authority at a news conference at the old golf course property, now called the Highland Park commercial subdivision.
The city received a $714,512 state Economic Development Assistance Program grant through Delta Regional Authority to build water, sewer and road infrastructure at Highland Park to support new businesses there.
“This will allow us to get the infrastructure we need to bring businesses here, which we know means jobs,” West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell said. “We look forward to this being a catalyst for more economic development.”
Mitchell told The Ouachita Citizen the city had three commitments from businesses to locate at Highland Park. She said she could not disclose the names of those entities at this time. Mitchell and West Monroe Alderwoman Morgan Buxton indicated there were other businesses interested once the commercial subdivision was developed.
“We have very strong interests,” Buxton said. “We’re very excited to see this underway after the delay from the pandemic.”
The West Monroe Board of Aldermen voted last month to allocate $185,000 as a local match for the Delta Regional Authority grant.
The state Department of Transportation and Development was discussing layouts of Highland Park with city officials, according to consulting city engineer, Robbie George, with S.E. Huey.
“With the DRA grant, we’ll put in one road for access to the subdivision,” George said. “The placement of the road will determine the final layout of the development of nine commercial lots.”
At Tuesday’s news conference, Delta Regional Authority Chairman Chris Caldwell commended Mitchell for their work preparing the property for development.
“This is my favorite part of the job,” Caldwell said. “Seeing the dollars at work.”
“I’m so proud that these critical infrastructure developments will improve quality of life,” he added.
Louisiana Economic Development Deputy Secretary Brad Lambert noted Highland Park recently received became an LED-certified site.
“We know that Highland Park has been rigorously vetted through five site development programs,” Lambert said.
The commercial subdivision would run along North 7th Street and extend east to a wetlands area on the former golf course. The wetlands area could be used to further drain the property during heavy rainfall.
