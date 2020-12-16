The Jackson, Miss. architectural firm the city of Monroe hired in 2017 for $800,00 to examine the feasibility of building a new arena to replace the aging Civic Center failed to produce its findings until pressured by Mayor Friday Ellis in recent months.
In the years before he left office, Mayor Jamie Mayo promoted the construction of a $109-million arena and conference center in downtown Monroe. Mayo never revealed how the city would raise the millions of dollars needed to build a new arena. He also dismissed any possibility of renovating the Monroe Civic Center.
After defeating Mayo in the mayoral election in July, Ellis nixed Mayo’s plans to build a new arena and suggested upgrading the Civic Center complex. He sought a resolution to the city’s existing agreement with M3A Architecture of Jackson at that time.
Earlier this month, The Ouachita Citizen reviewed the feasibility study submitted to the city. The study totaled more than 600 pages, most of which were artists’ drawings and digital renderings, possible layouts as well as some financial proposals and studies of the local economic market.
When asked whether the city would take any further action after receiving the feasibility study, city attorney Angie Sturdivant said, “We’re reviewing our options.”
In an Aug. 4 letter to M3A, Sturdivant outlined the city’s demands which included M3A immediately providing a copy of the feasibility study, especially since the city had paid $800,000 to M3A more than two years ago — in February 2018.
At that time, the only document M3A could produce was a copy of the 43-page presentation which Mayo released during a public forum in March.
On Aug. 6, M3A owner William McElroy signed a letter to the city asking for more time to provide “final documentation.” He asked the city to wait until Sept. 4 for the final feasibility study. Some of M3A’s team members had been out of the office because of COVID-19, he said.
“This project spanned five years and included a large team,” McElroy said.
Besides McElroy and his firm M3A, the consultants commissioned for the study included Tad Shultz, president at International Stadia Consultancy of Boston, Mass.; J. Michael Woollen, with Odell of Charlotte, N.C.; and Greg Garfield with Garfield Public/Private of Dallas. M3A Architecture is an architectural design firm that has worked on local school projects; International Stadia Consultancy focuses on planning, design and development of sports venues; Odell provides concept development, architectural design, and strategic planning services; and Garfield Public/Private coordinates the development of public facilities with partnerships with private firms.
A Sept. 21 email from Odell to other consultants on the feasibility study project suggested a personal connection existed between Mayo and McElroy. It was in the feasibility study team’s best interest to diminish M3A’s involvement in the feasibility study, according to Woollen, with Odell.
McElroy is a Monroe native and Wossman High School alum.
“Greg and Ray, it’s the consensus of our team that the formal submittal of this digital report (per the link below) should be transmitted by Garfield Public Private as the ‘developer’ in the proposed public/private partnership with the City,” Woollen wrote. “We believe that M3A is somewhat conflicted because they might be viewed as too close to the former mayor. So I suggest that you forward this to the new mayor and the city attorney asap this week with a short note asking for a date for a video conference call so we can present the Executive Summary and discuss the merits of the project and why this should be strongly considered by the current administration.”
