The advisory board for the Ouachita Parish 911 Communications District agreed last week to recommend its 911 dispatchers wear badges if the state attorney general and others found no legal issue with doing so.
Currently, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury has a policy forbidding parish employees from wearing badges unless they are law enforcement.
West Monroe Police Chief Jeff Terrell, who chairs the 911 Advisory Board, noted that many states count 911 dispatchers as law enforcement, but Louisiana does not.
Referring to the proposed badge for the 911 Communications District, Terrell said, “As a member of law enforcement, I don’t see that badge as identifying as law enforcement because it doesn’t say anything like police, fire or deputy.”
Some parish officials voiced concern that allowing 911 dispatchers to wear a badge could create confusion among members of the public.
“You’re going to be mistaken for a cop,” said Ouachita Parish Fire Chief Pat Hemphill. “I have a badge, and they still come up to me and think I’m a cop. It’s going to happen. If there’s an emergency, they’re going to expect you to take action because of that uniform right there.”
An opinion from Attorney General Jeff Landry’ s office was needed to ensure such a badge would not violate state laws forbidding the false impersonation of a police officer.
“If the Attorney General says you should not do it, then that’s it,” Terrell said. “It should not go forward.”
The Police Jury is expected to weigh the 911 Advisory Board’s recommendation during its regular meeting on Monday.
The controversy concerning the 911 Communications District’s badge began after 911 Communications District Director Jade Gabb—a former officer with the West Monroe Police Department—showed up at a Police Jury meeting wearing a new uniform and badge he had designed after taking over as the office’s director. At that time, several people in attendance at the meeting—unaccustomed to seeing the 911 District’s director wear a uniform—questioned Gabb’s appearance, in conversations with parish officials and The Ouachita Citizen.
According to parish treasurer Brad Cammack, Gabb made several purchases in 2020 to provide uniforms, badges and other accessories to 911 District employees. The new uniform has patches on the shoulders, like a firefighter or police officer, and some of the uniforms have epaulets with bars.
Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel, said the Police Jury’s policy forbidding badges was consistent with state law.
Past legal opinions issued by the attorney general’s office supported the Police Jury’s policy as well, according to Mitchell.
“The policy is sound in the law. There needs to be a pretty good reason to ignore the Attorney General opinion,” Mitchell said. “If we want to buy classier, more impressive uniforms, but it’s that tiny little metal badge that’s a big deal.”
Gabb acknowledged the Police Jury’s policy but defended the uniforms and badges. According to Gabb, he considered himself to the “chief” of his organization and initially viewed uniforms as under his discretion.
“Had I known the policy, this would have never happened,” Gabb said. “I never thought a uniform change would have needed to go before the board.”
Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez, who serves on the 911 Advisory Board, argued a badge would help identify 911 Communications District employees as public employees and give them a degree of professionalism.
Hemphill voiced disagreement with Velasquez’s remarks, saying a shirt with a sewn-on emblem of the governmental entity’s seal could accomplish the same purpose as the badge—without the confusion.
The dispute between Gabb and parish officials over the propriety of the badges led to people interrupting and speaking over each other.
For example, Gabb appeared to direct a comment toward Mitchell and pointedly asked how the 63 other 911 offices across the state would need to act if the attorney general issued an opinion stating 911 dispatchers could not wear a badge.
As Mitchell responded with a raised voice, Gabb interrupted him and waved his hand and said, “Don’t get upset. I’m just asking.”
Mitchell noted the meeting had devolved into an argument and refrained from continuing to restate his legal position.
The 911 Advisory Board’s vote to recommend the badges—pending approval by the Police Jury and no challenges in an attorney general’s legal opinion—was unanimous.
“Thank you, gentlemen,” Gabb said. “Appreciate it.”
After the meeting, Gabb told The Ouachita Citizen the proposed badges had nothing to do with law enforcement.
