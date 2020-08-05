Fifth District Congressman Ralph Abraham, R-Alto, commended his colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives for approving the Water Resources Development Act of 2020 (WRDA) to authorize water supply as a key mission of the Ouachita and Black Rivers Navigation Project, upon completion of a feasibility study.
If passed by the U.S. Senate and signed into law by President Trump, Abraham’s provision will ensure that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will help maintain the Ouachita and Black Rivers as a source of water supply for up to 150 communities along the river —including tens of thousands of residents in the Monroe area — and dozens of industries up and down the river system.
“The Ouachita and Black Rivers Navigation Project is huge for providing commerce and jobs, flood control, and water to the people of north Louisiana. This provision is a good first step to officially recognizing water supply as vital to the project,” said Abraham.
“I’d like to thank the Ouachita River Valley Association for its hard work and help on this issue, as well as U.S. Representatives Sam Graves and Bruce Westerman for supporting its inclusion in WRDA.
“The livelihood and well-being of millions of Louisianans is directly tied to our water resources and this is a major step toward preserving and maintaining them for future generations,” Abraham said.
The Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) is biennial legislation that authorizes the construction of projects and sets policies for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to support water infrastructure throughout the country, including our ports, harbors, navigable rivers, and flood control projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.