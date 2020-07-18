Fifth District Congressman Ralph Abraham recently implored federal officials to ensure China kept up its part of the Phase 1 trade deal with the U.S.
Abraham, R-Alto, recently released the text of a letter he sent to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer imploring them to “hold China’s feet to the fire” in compliance with the Phase 1 trade deal.
He went on to encourage further support for our nation’s farmers, including a potential third round of Market Facilitation Program (MFP) payments.
“The Phase 1 China agreement was an ambitious and hard-earned deal that promised increased purchases of U.S. farm commodities,” Abraham wrote. “However, China has yet to live up to its end of the deal, and our farmers are still struggling with market loss as they simultaneously fight COVID-19 disruptions and depressed and inconsistent market prices.”
Abraham’s letter referred to the MFP, or Market Facilitation Program, which was created to help producers whose commodities were affected by foreign tariffs.
