Acadian Ambulance will host a  free hands-only CPR event on Saturday, January 9.

When: Saturday, January 16, 2021

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: VFW Post 1809

1499 Highway 594

Monroe, LA 71203

What: Acadian Ambulance is providing free hands-only CPR training to residents of Ouachita Parish this

Saturday, January 9.

Hands-only CPR is done without mouth-to-mouth breaths. It is as effective as conventional CPR for

cardiac arrest at home, work or in public spaces.

Safety notes:

● All participants must wear a mask or facial covering.

● We will practice social distancing and will be disinfecting surfaces.

● We will have masks and gloves and take guests' temperatures to ensure everyone's safety.

Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/699846534056124

