Acadian Ambulance will host a free hands-only CPR event on Saturday, January 9.
When: Saturday, January 16, 2021
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Where: VFW Post 1809
1499 Highway 594
Monroe, LA 71203
What: Acadian Ambulance is providing free hands-only CPR training to residents of Ouachita Parish this
Saturday, January 9.
Hands-only CPR is done without mouth-to-mouth breaths. It is as effective as conventional CPR for
cardiac arrest at home, work or in public spaces.
Safety notes:
● All participants must wear a mask or facial covering.
● We will practice social distancing and will be disinfecting surfaces.
● We will have masks and gloves and take guests' temperatures to ensure everyone's safety.
Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/699846534056124
###
