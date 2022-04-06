A state appeal court near New Orleans blocked Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III last week from broadening his lawsuit against Fourth Judicial District Court officials to claim two judges secretly conspired to have a lawsuit against a former business partner thrown out of court.
The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal in Gretna ruled on March 30 that Palowsky could not expand the scope of his lawsuit to allege that court administrator Ben Jones advised now-retired Judge Carl Sharp to shape a ruling to undermine Palowsky’s litigation.
Palowsky first sued Jones and Sharp as well as three other judges in 2015, claiming the five defendant judges conspired to protect law clerk Allyson Campbell after allegations arose that Campbell destroyed or concealed documents Palowsky filed in a separate lawsuit against his former business partner, Brandon Cork.
Campbell is a defendant in Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. Allyson Campbell and others. The other five defendants in the lawsuit are Fourth Judicial District Court judges Fred Amman, Jones, Wilson Rambo, Sharp and Stephens Winters, though all but Rambo and Winters have since retired.
The case fixing allegations against Jones represented only one aspect of the Palowsky v. Campbell lawsuit, which is ongoing.
The case fixing allegations against Jones and Sharp surfaced in late 2020 after The Ouachita Citizen obtained scores of internal court documents, including a draft judgment by Sharp with a handwritten note by Jones as well as comments written in the margins of Sharp’s ruling, advising Sharp about how to tailor the ruling to thwart Palowsky.
Palowsky claimed Jones and Sharp engaged in ex parte communications to sideline Palowsky’s lawsuit against Cork. The Cork case—Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. W. Brandon Cork and others—involved Palowsky’s business, Alternative Environmental Solutions Inc. (AESI). The allegations against Campbell first arose in the Cork case.
Palowsky’s Cork case is a racketeering lawsuit in which Palowsky claimed his company, AESI, was blackballed for shedding light on an over-billing scheme involving environmental remediation projects.
Jones was not serving as a judge in the Cork case, though he and Sharp were each defendants in the Campbell lawsuit at the time.
“Based on the forgoing, it is alleged that Defendant Judge Jones not only engaged in a concerted effort with other defendants to cover up the acts of Campbell as alleged in the First Supplemental, Amended, and Restated Petition for damages, but he also engaged in actions intended to directly affect the outcome of the Cork case to the advantage of the defendants in this matter and to the disadvantage of Palowsky,” stated Palowsky’s October 2020 amended lawsuit. “Such acts constitute illegal case fixing through unethical ex parte communications directly with Judge Sharp which successfully changed a substantive ruling in a case in which both judges had a financial interest. Judge Jones’ intent was to cause additional damages to Palowsky and AESI in the Cork case and in this matter.”
In its ruling last week, the Fifth Circuit disagreed with Palowsky’s arguments.
“Given that the Second Circuit’s October 22, 2015 declaration that any actions taken by Judge Sharp following Mr. Palowsky’s filing of the motion to recuse are absolutely null, it is unclear what ‘additional damages’ he suffered,” stated the Fifth Circuit’s ruling. “Mr. Palowsky argues that the allegations in the Second Amended Petition have to be related to the allegations in the prior petitions, because Judge Jones’ alleged interference with Judge Sharp’s planned ruling on the motion to recuse would never have happened if the pleadings and documents in the Cork case had not disappeared. We find this ‘but-for’ reasoning unpersuasive.”
Fifth Circuit Judge Robert Chaisson penned the March 30 ruling on behalf of a three-judge panel also including judges Jude Gravois and Stephen Windhorst.
In stopping Palowsky from expanding his lawsuit to include the case fixing allegations against Jones, the Fifth Circuit upheld the original ruling issued by retired Judge Jerry Barbera, of Thibodaux, who is presiding over the Campbell lawsuit at the district court.
The Fifth Circuit also appeared to uphold the defendant judges’ argument that Jones was shielded from civil liability for his actions because he corresponded with Sharp as a “supernumerary judge pro tempore” at the district court.
“Judge Jones was appointed as Supernumerary Judge pro tempore by an order of the Louisiana Supreme Court in 2015, at which time he assumed full and complete authority to perform the adjudicative functions of a district judge for the 4th Judicial District Court for the term of the order,” stated the Fifth Circuit’s ruling.
The Fifth Circuit dismissed Palowsky’s arguments that Jones was acting as a court administrator—not as a judge. Jones told The Ouachita Citizen in October 2020 that he believed he was authorized to offer comments about the proposed judgment in the Cork case because he was the court administrator.
“Why not? Let me just say this. I’m the court administrator,” Jones said at the time. “As court administrator, my duties are to handle the business of the court.”
At the time, The Ouachita Citizen asked Jones about about why he did not share his handwritten notes and correspondence with all parties in the Cork case, beyond Sharp. Referring to requirements in the Code of Judicial Conduct that certain communications be shared with all parties, Jones said, “As a judge, in that capacity, I think that I would be bound to comply with what you’re talking about. But as a court administrator, I did not feel that applies to me.”
The Fifth Circuit found Palowsky’s claim that Jones acted as a court administrator was a “conclusion of law, not a well-pleaded material fact.”
“We find that the alleged acts complained of by Mr. Palowsky in his Second Amended Petition are not administrative in nature, but rather judicial in nature,” stated the Fifth Circuit’s ruling.
“Reviewing drafts of proposed orders, providing constructive edits and feedback, and offering one’s legal opinion are actions which are at the heart of judicial decision-making. Accordingly, we find that Judge Jones is absolutely immune from the actions alleged in Mr. Palowsky’s Second Amended Petition.”
