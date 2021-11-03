State Attorney General Jeff Landry commended a federal judge in Monroe earlier this week for ruling in favor of three students who asked a local medical school for an exemption from COVID-19 vaccination on religious grounds.
Earlier this year, three students sued the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM), which operates its medical school on the campus of the University of Louisiana-Monroe. In August, U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty, of Rayville, granted a temporary restraining order protecting the three students from discrimination or retaliation because of their vaccination exemption request.
“You got a great federal judge up here,” Landry said. “He made the right call.”
Doughty is a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.
Landry referred to the case during remarks to the Ouachita Parish Women’s Republican Club’s monthly meeting at the West Monroe Convention Center on Monday.
Last month, Doughty signed a consent judgment in which the parties agreed on a compromise under which the students exemption requests were recognized as valid written dissents and the students released all monetary claims against the college.
Landry originally filed the lawsuit on behalf of the three students but withdrew two days later because his office had no legal standing to remain a party.
On Monday, Landry did not refer to his withdrawal from the lawsuit but continued to defend his decision to file the lawsuit.
“When VCOM said, ‘If you’re a nursing student, we’re not going to let you participate unless you’re vaccinated,’ I said, ‘No, no, no,’” Landry said. “I said, ‘You come here? You’re going do it the way we do it in Louisiana.’”
VCOM has argued, in an apparent reference to Landry, the three students’ case became unnecessarily political. Landry is one of a handful of Republicans serving in statewide office and a possible Republican candidate for govenor in 2023.
VCOM also argued the students’ complaint was a non-issue because the medical school considered the students’ vaccination requests and granted them an exemption.
Before the Women’s Republican Club, Landry noted the state had a shortage of doctors and nurses, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Landry received loud applause when he insisted that COVID-19 vaccination was a “conversation you should be having with your doctor,” not with government officials or employers.
“I would never come up here and harm any program this university had for teaching dcotors or nurses or pharmacists, but I will not stand by and watch them implement a policy that hurts us,” Landry said.
Under Doughty’s Oct. 19 consent judgment, VCOM agreed not to discriminate or retaliate against the three students, including making no mention of the students’ vaccination status or the exercise of their rights to refuse COVID-19 vaccination.
The students’ motion for contempt, claiming the VCOM violated the court’s temporary restraining order, was dismissed with prejudice.
The parties are each responsible for their own attorney fees and court costs.
The three students included Rachel Magluilo, of Ouachita Parish, as well as Matthew Willis and Kirsten Hall, of Lincoln Parish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.