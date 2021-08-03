State Attorney General Jeff Landry sued the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, or VCOM, on Tuesday, to halt the medical school's alleged harassment of three students who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
VCOM operates on the campus of the University of Louisiana-Monroe as part of a public-private collaboration, or cooperative endeavor agreement. Some 300 students are enrolled at VCOM, but only three are not vaccinated.
The three VCOM students represented by Landry's office in the lawsuit are Rachel Magliulo, of Ouachita Parish, as well as Matthew Willis and Kirsten Hall, of Lincoln Parish.
Landry filed the motion for a temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction and permanent injunction at the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana on Aug. 3. The lawsuit asks the court to stop VCOM from mandating the students to undergo vaccination or from discriminating against the students for refusing vaccination.
Among other allegations, Landry's lawsuit claimed VCOM told the three students it would deny any request for vaccination exemption and threatened to punish the students for their refusal.
“VCOM threatened that Plaintiffs would be 'black-balled' or ostracized in the medical community for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccination,” stated the lawsuit. “VCOM told Plaintiffs that they could not afford to fight it on the vaccine issue. VCOM's COVID officer confronted Plaintiffs in public in the presence of other students over their refusal to submit to the vaccine.”
VCOM has argued the vaccinations are needed especially for staff and students interacting face-to-face with each other or with patients.
The three students submitted a written dissent but VCOM denied them an exemption to vaccination, according to the complaint.
A July 14 email from VCOM’s vice president for institutional policy, Randy Schuller, offered Magliulo two choices: get vaccinated or defer her education until next year.
“You must decide by July 19th, 2021, on whether to defer or participate in vaccination,” Schuller wrote.
According to the lawsuit, VCOM initially refused to accept Magliulo's tuition because she refused to obtain COVID-19 vaccination.
In their lawsuit, the students appealed to state law that says schools shall not deny entry to a student if they submit a written dissent requesting vaccination exemption.
“Notably, this subsection does not limit the student's basis for opting out of a vaccination requirement to objections based on religious beliefs; rather, Subsection E merely requires that the student submit a 'written dissent' to receiving the vaccination without requiring the student to state the reason for the dissent and without allowing the institution to evaluate and opt whether to accept or reject the student's dissent,” stated the lawsuit
According to the lawsuit, VCOM did not allow any exception to the COVID-19 vaccination policy based on a student's written dissent. Instead, VCOM adopted a policy that directly violated the U.S. Constitution, the state Constitution and state laws, Landry argued.
“Following its receipt of correspondence from the Louisiana Attorney General, VCOM amended its policy to consider objections by students and allowing 'accommodations,' but VCOM's amended policy is nothing more than a charade with the primary intent to refuse to allow students who refuse the vaccine to meaningfully continue their medical education and participate in its curriculum,” stated the complaint.
Landry's lawsuit outlined several alleged contradictions in sections of VCOM's policies pertaining to the wearing of masks, the effectiveness of vaccines and other COVID-19 mitigation measures.
Part of Landry's contention was that VCOM's policy claimed that vaccination was mandatory to protect students, faculty and patients while also “candidly” admitting the Delta variant of COVID-19 was resistant to “certain vaccines.”
“Thus, vaccination will not offer the wholesale protection as VCOM contends,” stated the lawsuit.
The lawsuit also included, among many other exhibits, an affidavit by Monroe cardiologist Dr. Greg Sampognaro, suggesting VCOM could institute other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 beyond vaccination.
“I have elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccination due to concerns regarding the manner in which the vaccine was developed, due to concerns regarding the experimental nature of vaccines and the lack of data regarding long-term health implications and due to concerns regarding the known adverse health risks from vaccines,” Sampognaro said. “Any healthcare provider, including the student at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, encountering patients, real or simulated, who elect not to take the COVID-19 vaccination can take other precautions to minimize the risk of the spread of COVID-19 in their practice.”
Sampognaro is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Monroe attorneys Mickey DuBos and Adam Karamanis, with Breithaupt, DuBos & Wolleson, as well as Solicitor General Elizabeth Murrill are representing the three students.
As previously reported, Magliulo wrote a July 11 letter to VCOM identifying herself as a Christian seeking an exemption from receiving a vaccine because of the vaccines’ reliance on fetal cells. For example, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine used cells from a fetus aborted in 1985 while fetal cell lines were used to test efficacy of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“What the world considers a type of remedy, a privilege, and something to covet in 2021 but is something I consider an impurity, I do not believe that using fetal cells from an aborted fetus for the benefit of the greater good or my personal benefit can be reconciled,” Magliulo wrote. “I will not knowingly participate in the process to use such a product that violates the right to life and dishonors the lives of the unborn.”
In her letter, Magliulo also noted the COVID-19 vaccines were approved by the government under an “emergency use authorization,” or EUA, meaning a person had the right to informed consent and the option to refuse.
EUA products, such as the COVID-19 vaccines, are optional, unlike other vaccines which have obtained a Biologics License Application (BLA) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA has not approved any COVID-19 vaccine for BLA.
“Fully aware of the differences between BLA and EUA vaccines, VCOM has misleadingly stated that ‘[t]his is the same as other immunizations a student must receive to enter medical school,’” Landry said in a July 20 statement warning VCOM of possible legal action. “But in reality, the COVID-19 vaccine is the only non-BLA vaccine that the school currently requires.”
