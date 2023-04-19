West Monroe High School Principal Shelby Ainsworth, who has served as the school’s principal since 2014 and worked as an educator for 36 years, is set to retire this summer.
The Ouachita Parish School Board plans to appoint a new WMHS principal by April 25, after screening applicants in an interview process led by a committee created by the incoming superintendent, Todd Guice. The committee is expected to present three candidates to Guice for his consideration on April 24.
In an interview with The Ouachita Citizen, Ainsworth said he did not plan to leave his position until July 5, after completing the school year.
“Since I’ve been sitting in this particular chair, the beginning of summer has always been devoted to hiring new people and trying to get my staff set for the fall,” Ainsworth said. “Of course, I won’t really be involved in that this year because I’ll be on my way out.”
In his 36 years in the school system, Ainsworth worked one year at Ouachita Parish Junior High School, six years at Ouachita High School, two years at West Ouachita High School and 27 years at WMHS.
Entering the field of education
During his studies in college, Ainsworth said he originally planned on majoring in agribusiness to follow in his father’s footsteps, but once he got involved in the football program at Northeast Louisiana University, now the University of Louisiana Monroe, everything changed for him.
According to Ainsworth, he appreciated the way in which coaches at NLU could mentor their athletes.
“The coaches that we had there were a huge impact on my life,” Ainsworth said. “I knew that if I went into education, I would be able to teach and coach—to influence and impact those young lives that I would be around every day.”
He said he changed his major to education and reconsidered the decision.
Serving as principal
Ainsworth was first appointed the high school’s principal by former Superintendent Bob Webber in 2014.
He said that he decided to leave teaching and coaching to be more accessible to his family, but still wanted to be involved in education somehow. Becoming principal was an answer to that dilemma, he said.
“I’m a firm believer in the influence that teachers, coaches and instructors have on young people,” Ainsworth said. “So, I wanted to be able to inspire those who had the opportunity and potential to inspire others.”
Kirk Frantom, sports medicine coordinator for the school system and athletic trainer at WMHS, told The Ouachita Citizen that Ainsworth provided support to faculty and staff without overstepping any boundaries.
“He’s not a micromanager but he’s going to give you any support you need,” Frantom said. “He charges people with responsibility, and he entrusts that they’re going to give their best effort.”
Ainsworth is seen at all WMHS events, including extra-curricular practices and activities. Frantom noted Ainsworth’s presence at WMHS events as being one of Ainsworth’s best qualities as principal.
“He is a servant leader,” Frantom said. “He wants to be involved. He’s at all events whether it be a sports game, a choir concert or a band performance.”
To Ainsworth, attending these events and seeing students “live out their passion” was the most fulfilling part of his job.
“You have plenty of students that go to class every day, and a lot of the times you see them in the hallways, but you don’t know them,” Ainsworth said. “You don’t know what they’re interested in, but when I go to any extra-curricular practice or event, I see those students and what they’re passionate about. That’s what they pour their hearts into.”
Frantom first worked alongside Ainsworth in 1994 as the athletic trainer at WOHS while Ainsworth was a coach. They both left their positions at WOHS in 1996 to move to WMHS.
“I’ve had the privilege of working with him for all these years,” Frantom said.
To Ainsworth, Frantom was not only a coworker but also his best friend. They often go on road trips and attend First West in West Monroe together.
“He knows me better than anybody else,” Ainsworth said.
After retirement
Ainsworth said he planned to spend time with his family after retirement, including visiting his father and grandchildren.
“If I were to paint that picture, I wouldn’t know exactly what it would look like, but I can tell you this—I love my family and I’m going to spend more time with them,” Ainsworth said.
Outside of school, Ainsworth serves as a deacon and life group teacher at First West. He plans to continue serving in those positions following his retirement.
Besides spending time with family, Ainsworth said he was not sure what his future held but that he was ready for any opportunity that might come his way.
“I’m open to future opportunities,” Ainsworth said. “I still have plenty of energy. I’m going to continue to live and enjoy this next phase of life.”
