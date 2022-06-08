Two B-51s will soar through the sky over Monroe while the black and yellow nylon of the U.S. Army's official parachute demonstration team, the Golden Knights, will flutter in descent next weekend.
Those are only some of a handful of acts set for the Red, White and Blue Airshow to be hosted that weekend by the Chennault Aviation and Military History Museum and the Southern Heritage Air Foundation.
“The military really is able to jump on that aspect for recruitment purposes,” said Armand Breard, a veteran and Chennault museum supporter. “You don't get to see acts everyday like the Golden Knights or two B-51s from World War II.”
The air show would exhibit exactly those brave and innovative qualities that distinguished the American military, added Breard, whose military tenure began in 1959 and went on for nearly 50 years as he rose to the rank of Senior Captain in the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Red, White and Blue Airshow on June 17 and June 18 is a fundraiser for the Chennault museum—the first in Monroe in more than five decades, featuring a wide variety of aircraft and other military marvels.
Gates open at 4 p.m. on the first day with a “Twilight Show” set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Nell Calloway, president of the Chennault Aviation museum, pointed out the high caliber of acts and exhibits at the airshow would set it apart from many others.
“The caliber of airshow we're doing is what people get with their third, fourth or fifth year,” she said “Because of the Southern Heritage Museum we've got three acts are in the Aerobatic Hall of Fame. We have connections that have provided us with acts which usually take time to build up to.”
The airshow is set to feature aerial performances from military acts such as Air Force Demo Team F16 Viper, the Golden Knights, Aeroshell Team, Jelly Belly Team, Kevin Coleman, Charlotte's Chariot and Frank Kimmel's Corsair.
A car show is expected to feature classic, antique, modified and military vehicles with a $250 cash prize for winners. The event is set to feature a kid zone with virtual reality simulations courtesy of the Air Force.
According to Calloway, the museum hoped the airshow would support the legacy of her grandfather, Gen. Claire Chennault, who commanded the Flying Tigers, and spark a spirit of patriotism in the area.
“We need to remember if not for our military and the people who served to keep us free we wouldn't have the country and the freedoms we have,” she said. “We wouldn't be able to enjoy an air show at will like we can. We owe these people so much, but when we do things like this in their honor it really makes them feel appreciated for what they do.”
Calloway said the air show also would generate awareness and appreciation for military groups and programs such as various PTSD support groups, the Library of Congress's Oral History Program and the Disabled Americans Veterans Association.
Patty Mekus, President of the Southern Heritage Air Foundation, noted the air show would be held as an expression of gratitude for those who served in the armed services.
“This lets the ones who don't get a lot of praise know we are thankful for everything they have done to keep us safe and for fighting for our freedom,” she said.
Mekus referred to other air shows in the region but indicated the Red, White and Blue Airshow would eclipse them all in terms of size and demonstrations.
“The most we've ever had at that small regional airport is 7,000 people and we are way ahead of being on track for this air show,” she said. “We could not have these types of aircraft at that show. This one's going to be really impressive.”
Admission is $35 for general admission and $100 for VIP admission. Gates open at 9 a.m. the next day with $20 admission for adults, $10 for youths ages 4-12 and military personnel and $100 for VIP admission. The show is free for youths three and under.
