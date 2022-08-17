The West Monroe Board of Aldermen approved a contract earlier this week with Jabar Corporation for $478,508.40 to begin a sewer improvement project in the Cypress Street and Slack Street area.
The contract is contingent on approval from the Delta Regional Authority (DRA), which awarded the city a Community Infrastructure Fund (CIF) grant of $398,954 last year.
The CIF grant was for improvements to the sanitary sewer system in the area of the town near Cypress and Slack Streets.
During the Board of Aldermen's regular meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Staci Mitchell said the sewer improvements affected “not only the businesses in that area but also the neighborhoods.”
“We’re proud of that grant because its going to improve some old, failing sewer lines,” Mitchell said. “It’s great for not only the residential but also the business quarter. That company does good work so I was happy to see that price.”
Robert George, the city's consulting engineer, said the project entailed “replacement and up-sizing of sanitary sewer lines.”
“It will alleviate some of the sewer issues we’ve had with undersized, and in lots of cases, broken pipe,” George said. “It will be an increase in sewer capacity in that area.”
George also presented a “Mid-City Drainage Study” to the Board of Aldermen. The goal of the study was to identify drainage problems in the area between Highland Park and downtown area.
“We wanted to identify the pressing problems in that area and get water out of the residential areas from Trenton to the Bayou Canal,” George said. “There are several areas where there are bottlenecks, over-sized pipes and ditches that are silted in.”
George recommended making certain improvements based on the findings of the study. Some of the recommendations included plans for five “major projects” totaling $4,506,550, four “minor projects” totaling $1,645,470 and five “neighborhood projects” totaling $486,600. The projected cost of all projects totaled about $6.6 million.
“We’re hopeful that we get some of that federal infrastructure money to take some big bites out of the issues that we have here,” George said.
George pointed out the recommended “major projects” would focus on increasing capacity.
“The benefit of these projects would basically accrue to the residents and businesses,” George said. “A lot of these are intersections that flood even with only light rain. We would make it to where the system could carry a lot more water before it flooded.”
Meanwhile, the Board of Aldermen introduced an ordinance to authorize execution of a construction proposal from Lazenby & Associates, a West Monroe engineering firm, for the planned extension of the water distribution system at the intersection of Arkansas Road and Good Hope Road.
“It’s expanding our water service to this property that has been annexed into our city,” Mitchell said. “It connects and keeps the water flowing in a loop to provide better water service to the neighborhood there behind Sonny Panzico’s. When water can move better than you have better quality of water.”
The projected total cost of the project is expected to be about $220,000.
In other business, the Board of Aldermen accepted a lone bid of $346,000 from Municipal Equipment Sales to buy two knuckle-boom trash loader trash trucks for the city trash route.
Scott Olvey, the city's financial manager, announced these trucks were pre-ordered last year and are expected to arrive in December. Had the Board of Aldermen not ordered these trucks last year, the city would have been unable obtain them until next December, he told aldermen.
