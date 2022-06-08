A “Take West Monroe to the Next Level” business appreciation award was presented to Alex Latin Restaurant and Cafeteria.
“Take West Monroe to the Next Level” is a community pride campaign that encourages business owners, residents, nonprofit organizations and others to join the city of West Monroe’s efforts to take greater pride in its community, with focus on the community’s appearance.
“The City of West Monroe congratulates the team at Alex Latin Restaurant and Cafeteria for receiving a ‘Take West Monroe to the Next Level’ recognition award,” said Mayor Staci Mitchell. “We thank their team for going above and beyond to renovate both the interior and exterior of their property. The finished product is a fantastic addition to the N. 7th Street corridor. This business exemplifies what it means to take our community to the next level. The Chamber is proud of our community and this initiative.”
The restaurant, located at 2105 N. 7th Street, recently underwent a major renovation project that included a complete remodel of the interior as well as exterior improvements that included new signage, landscaping and upgrades to the parking lot. The restaurant specializes in Honduran and Latin foods and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Representatives from the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce, the city of West Monroe and Keep West Monroe Beautiful presented owner Alex Cruz with a certificate of appreciation, a letter of commendation from the Mayor’s Office and a “Take West Monroe to the Next Level” sign.
“We are proud to recognize this community member that has reinvested in our town and reimagined what this building could become,” said Kristopher Kelley, Executive Director of WMWO Chamber of Commerce. “It takes all of us - city crews, business leaders, residents, school groups and community organizations - to keep our city clean, vibrant and welcoming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.