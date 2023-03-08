Beginning Saturday, Ouachita Parish voters will consider a new property tax to pay for the construction and operation of a new facility to house the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.
Early voting for the March 25 municipal primary election begins Saturday and extends to March 18, except on Sunday, March 12. Early voting will be conducted at the Ouachita Parish Registrar of Voters’ office in Monroe and at the West Ouachita Senior Center in West Monroe, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The sole item on the ballot is a proposed millage allowing the Ouachita Parish Police Jury to levy a 1.75-mill property tax for 10 years the Animal Shelter as well as the Ouachita Parish Health Unit. The Police Jury currently levies a 0.75-mill property tax supporting the pair.
Parish officials expect a 1.75-mill property tax could generate some $2.1 million each year.
Under the terms of the tax proposition, the 1.75-mill property tax would drop to 1.25 mills after the Police Jury paid off any bonded indebtedness incurred for the sake of building a new Animal Shelter facility.
If voters approve the millage, the Police Jury plans to settle the debt within five years of construction, according to Police Jury President Shane Smiley.
“Parish Treasurer Brad Cammack has crunched the numbers,” Smiley said. “We have no reason to believe that we can’t construct this thing and pay it off in five years.”
Once the new facility is built, the Police Jury would continue to operate the shelter as normal, according to Smiley.
“We’re at a critical impasse and I’m not making that up,” Smiley said. “I hope that the general public sees the need for this.”
In 2017, a local non-profit organization, Save Our Shelter (SOS) Pets of Ouachita, began raising funds to build a new kennel area for the Animal Shelter. By 2019, SOS Pets of Ouachita had exceeded their initial fundraising goal by securing commitments totaling $1.5 million.
At that time, local animal rights activists agreed the money would be better spent on a new Animal Shelter facility rather than a new kennel area, according to SOS Pets of Ouachita President Joan Hampton.
“The shelter has been relying on donations,” Hampton said. “They do not have the money to support themselves.”
SOS Pets of Ouachita sought state funding for the new facility project but was unsuccessful. Later, the Animal Shelter’s advisory committee recommended the Police Jury call an election for a new tax.
“The Police Jury has put as much money as they possibly can into it all these years,” Advisory Committee President Tommy Walpole said. “You add a little, add a little and add a little but it’s just not conducive.”
The Police Jury and SOS Pets of Ouachita previously signed a cooperative endeavor agreement that would dedicate the non-profit’s funds toward the construction of the new Animal Shelter facility—which would be publicly owned.
If the proposed millage is approved, the Ouachita Parish Health Unit will not realize any change to its current funding levels.
The Health Unit is more than just a clinic, said state Department of Health’s Office of Public Health regional administrator Jeff Toms.
“There’s so much more involved that goes on that people don’t realize,” Toms said. “You may not come in (the Health Unit) but you use it every day.”
The Health Unit provides sanitation and special health services as well as food inspections for various public places.
