The Ouachita Parish Police Jury agreed last week to raise the fee to claim any stray, homeless, abandoned or unwanted animal impounded at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.
The Police Jury acted on the matter during its regular meeting on July 6.
Stephanie Mullins, who is the animal shelter director, asked the Police Jury to increase the impoundment fees for first-, second-, and third-time incidents. Under the new fee schedule, the cost for a pet owner to claim their impounded animal would increase each time they visited the shelter to reclaim the animal.
The new fees are $50 for the first time (up from $40); $75 for the second time (up from $50); and $100 for the third time (up from $60).
“A lot of people don’t claim their dogs,” Mullins told The Ouachita Citizen. “Sometimes it’s only 30 to 45 people a month who come to claim them. Many of them will come and identify their dog but won’t pick it up.”
In light of the shortage of kennels at the Animal Shelter, numerous animals are euthanized at the animal shelter each month.
Meanwhile, the Police Jury also recognized a few parish employees for their years of service. Those honored with service awards included Thomas McMahon for five years of service with the Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District; Keith Styron for 30 years of service with the Ouachita Parish Public Works department; and LaTanya Smith for 15 years of service with the parish Treasurer’s office.
“We appreciate their service to the jury and the entire parish,” said Police Jury President Shane Smiley.
