The Bastrop-Morehouse Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Legislative Luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.
The event will be held at the Bastrop Municipal Center, 1901 Moeller Drive. Tickets are $13 each. Individual seats or reserved tables of six or eight are available. The event is being catered by Southern Smoke Slingers.
Guests will include Sen. Stewart Cathey, Sen. Katrina Jackson, Rep. Michael Echols, Rep. Fred Jones and Rep. Francis Thompson.
