The Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport recently upheld the 10-year sentence for a Farmerville man convicted of burglary at a West Monroe home in 2015.
Last fall, Lance A. Johnston, of Farmerville, appealed his conviction of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling as well as his sentence, claiming the female victim’s traumatic experience meant her testimony could not be trusted.
The Second Circuit disagreed and upheld the trial jury’s verdict as well as the sentence imposed by now-Second Circuit Judge Marcus Hunter, of Monroe, who imposed the sentence while he was serving as a judge at Fourth Judicial District Court.
Johnston’s conviction stemmed from an Aug. 21, 2015 burglary that occurred at the home of Jamie Varnell in West Monroe. At the time, Varnell told officers she ran an errand but found a pickup on her property when she returned. She said she saw the suspect—Johnston—exit her home.
“Varnell asked the man why he was in her home, to which the perpetrator only shrugged, walked toward her, stated that the door was unlocked, and told Varnell to ‘please get in [her] car and leave,’” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion. “As she continued to question him, the man got physically close enough for Varnell to place her hand on his chest to confront him. She asked her mother to call the police. As she did this, Varnell stated that the perpetrator moved his arm back as if to hit her, causing her to run away from him.”
Second Circuit Judge Jeff Cox penned the Sept. 22 opinion on behalf of a three-judge panel also including judges Jeanette Garrett and Milton Moore III, of Monroe.
Varnell reported that some rings and $50 were missing from her home.
Varnell was able to identify Johnson in a photo lineup and gave other details about Johnston’s Cajun accent and skin color.
In his appeal, Johnston argued that Varnell was “placed in a disturbing situation which transpired over a relatively short period of time, she lacked both the time and ability to sufficiently recall any specific information about the perpetrator for her to either positively identify or provide an accurate and detailed identification of Johnston as the suspect,” according to court records.
He asked the appeal court to reverse his conviction.
Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew’s office argued that Varnell never wavered in identifying Johnston and that she confronted Johnston during the day and even touched him.
“After a review of the record, we conclude that there was sufficient evidence of Johnston’s identity as the perpetrator to support his conviction of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion. “In convicting Johnston for the offense, the jury found that Varnell’s testimony, as corroborated by both Carpenter and Inv. Holloway, was sufficient evidence to identify Johnston as the perpetrator. Considering the physical encounter Varnell had with Johnston and her ability to identify him a week and then years after the incident occurred, we find no reason to overturn Johnston’s conviction and sentence.”
