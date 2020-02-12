A Richland Parish volunteer firefighter convicted of setting his own home on fire in April 2018, injuring his wife and killing his service dog, must serve 12 years in prison at hard labor, an appeal court recently ruled.
The Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport ruled last month that Kenneth Fulford, of Delhi, was properly found guilty of aggravated arson and aggravated cruelty to animals. Fulford was a volunteer firefighter with the Richland Parish Ward 1 Fire Dept.
Fulford’s conviction stemmed from his arrest in 2018 for setting a fire to his mobile home. Fulford’s disabled wife, Lisa, and her service dog were inside at the time of the fire. Fulford lit a paper towel and placed it in the spare bedroom while his wife watched television, according to court records.
Fulford was initially charged with attempted first-degree homicide because Lisa Fulford sustained third-degree burns to her back and shoulder, though Fulford denied trying to kill her in the fire.
“Fulford benefited enormously from the dismissal of an attempted first degree murder charge, especially in light of his admission that he was trying to end his wife’s suffering,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion. “Fulford, knowledgeable and experienced in fires and arson, intentionally set fire to his home while his barely mobile wife sat watching television. He did not enter the trailer and help her escape; rather, he waited at the door calling to her and when she, amazingly, appeared, Fulford pulled her from the home he set ablaze and abandoned.”
Second Circuit Judge Jeff Thompson wrote the Jan. 15, 2020 opinion on behalf of three-judge judges James “Jimbo” Stephens and Jay McCallum.
In his appeal, Fulford argued that his sentences of 12 years for aggravated arson and four years for aggravated cruelty to animals were excessive. The sentences were to be run concurrently, not consecutively. Fulford pointed to his status as a first-time felony offender.
Fifth Judicial District Attorney Mack Lancaster’s office argued that Fulford could not challenge his sentences because of his guilty plea and his failure to file a motion to reconsider sentence. The Second Circuit noted that Fulford was informed he could not appeal his sentence during the plea hearing but Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Clay Hamilton later advised Fulford in a sentencing hearing that he could appeal his sentences. If the defendant does not plead guilty to a specific sentence, they may appeal their sentence for being excessive, according to the appeal court.
