The chief clerk of court at the Second Circuit Court of Appeal where Milton Moore, of Monroe, serves as chief judge removed documents from Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III’s appeal record, the businessman recently alleged.
The documents removed from Palowsky’s appeal included testimony that reflected unfavorably on Moore, the Second Circuit’s chief judge.
Palowsky alleged his documents were removed from an appeal as part of his ongoing lawsuit against Fourth Judicial District Court officials.
Second Circuit Clerk of Court Robin Jones removed Palowsky’s court documents without a court order because she believed the documents were irrelevant, Palowsky alleged in a June 18 memorandum to supplement the record at the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal in Gretna where his appeal is pending.
In 2015, Palowsky sued Fourth Judicial District Court law clerk Allyson Campbell and accused her of concealing or destroying court documents he filed with the court in a separate racketeering lawsuit against his former business partner, Brandon Cork. Palowsky also sued five Fourth Judicial District Court judges, claiming the judges conspired with Campbell to conceal wrongdoing at the court.
The five judges sued include Fred Amman, Ben Jones, Wilson Rambo, Carl Sharp and Stephens Winters. Amman, Jones and Sharp have since retired from the bench, though Jones now serves as the court administrator.
Palowsky is appealing a court order issued in September 2020 that makes witness testimony confidential and requires the businessman to provide defendant judges with a list of questions before seeking their testimony in a deposition among other requirements.
Retired Judge Jerry Barbera, of Thibodaux, issued the September 2020 protective order. Barbera is presiding over Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. Allyson Campbell and others as a special-appointed, or ad hoc, judge.
Palowsky’s appeal of the protective order is now at the Fifth Circuit, though his appeal first arrived at the First Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge and was later redirected to the Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport.
According to Palowsky’s June 18 memorandum in opposition to dismiss at the Fifth Circuit, Palowsky noted that Barbera set the return date for his appeal as Oct. 19, 2020 at the First Circuit in Baton Rouge. Palowsky resent his appeal to the Second Circuit when the First Circuit declined to take up the matter.
Later, during a court hearing in Ouachita Parish, Barbera asked the five defendant judges whether they planned to challenge Palowsky’s appeal as untimely—because he wasted time by sending his appeal to the First Circuit instead of the Second Circuit.
In December 2020, the defendant judges challenged Palowsky’s appeal as untimely.
In light of testimony from Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Sharon Marchman and others, Palowsky filed a motion to recuse en banc at the Second Circuit. In his motion to recuse all judges at the Second Circuit from the Campbell lawsuit, Palowsky argued the appeal court was incapable of giving him a fair hearing in light of witness testimony against Moore, the chief judge, that arose in the Campbell lawsuit.
On May 27, the state Supreme Court ordered that Palowsky’s Campbell lawsuit be transferred from the Second Circuit to the Fifth Circuit.
The witness testimony accused Moore of trying to influence the outcome of a pending matter in the Campbell lawsuit and exhibiting bias against Palowsky’s father, Stanley Palowsky Jr., after the latter provided federal authorities with mysterious tape recordings.
In an excerpt from Marchman’s deposition earlier this year, Marchman testified that Moore was widely expected to be appointed a U.S. District Court judge until Stanley Palowsky Jr. provided tape recordings to the Federal Bureau of Information that wrecked Moore’s chances of becoming a federal judge.
“I know that Judge Moore was being considered for the federal judgeship here in Monroe after Don Walter, Judge Don Walter, went to Shreveport,” Marchman said during her deposition. “I know that Mr. Palowsky Jr. had some tape recordings of a former client of Judge Moore, and he turned those tape recordings over to the FBI. There were two FBI agents, one here locally, one from the Integrity Division in New Orleans.”
“A couple of weeks after he turned them over, he received a call from the agent in New Orleans thanking him for the tape and saying that Judge Moore would never wear the black of—of a federal judgeship,” Marchman said.
According to excerpts of Marchman’s deposition, Moore later learned how the FBI had obtained the tape recordings.
“I think it was common knowledge at the time that it happened,” Marchman said. “And then sometime later, much later, I believe it was 2015, Judge Moore asked if I would speak with his attorneys about it and I did speak with his attorneys and confirmed that incident, and also some other things with the attorneys.”
Marchman also testified that First Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Michael McDonald spoke with her in early 2018 and told her that Moore had called him and chastised him for ruling in Palowsky’s favor.
At the time, the First Circuit was considering legal arguments about whether Palowsky had the legal right to seek damages from Campbell and the five judges. The First Circuit was presiding over the appeal because the Second Circuit’s judges had recused, necessitating the transfer of the Campbell lawsuit to the jurisdiction of another state appellate court. The First Circuit, and the state Supreme Court, ultimately ruled Campbell and the five defendant judges could be sued for damages, despite their protests.
“I was introduced to Judge McDonald at a retirement party for Judge Tony Marabella, who was a judge on the Nineteenth JDC,” Marchman said during her deposition. “I was introduced to Judge McDonald and he volunteered to me that Judge Moore had contacted him and chastised him for his ruling in that case, finding that Ms. Campbell did not have immunity.”
In her testimony, Marchman claimed her conversation with McDonald took place on April 26, 2018, while Campbell’s application for rehearing was pending before the First Circuit. At the time, Campbell wanted McDonald and the other First Circuit judges to reconsider giving her judicial immunity, a legal concept that protects certain government officials from damages in a civil matter.
“What I recall him saying was that Judge Moore chastised him for his ruling finding no immunity,” Marchman said. “I recall that he said they were law school classmates. I recall that he was surprised at the call.”
Marchman’s deposition, which was sealed, was filed as Exhibit A in Palowsky’s appeal record, which was supposed to be transferred in its entirety this month from the Second Circuit to the Fifth Circuit.
“Subsequently, on June 11, 2021, the Second Circuit Clerk of Court, Robin N. Jones, verbally told counsel for Palowsky that she had declared Palowsky’s Motion to Recuse en Banc to be moot, so she would be returning to him the exhibits which had been filed with the motion,” stated Palowsky’s June 18 memorandum to supplement the record on appeal.
In a June 7 letter from Jones to Palowsky’s attorney, Sedric Banks of Monroe, Jones wrote, “Considering the Louisiana Supreme Court’s transfer of this matter, I am returning the sealed exhibits filed with the Motion to Recuse En Banc (the original, duplicate, and three courtesy copies).”
Banks reviewed the appeal record at the Fifth Circuit where he found none of the exhibits were present, including Marchman’s deposition.
“When undersigned counsel received a copy of the record from this Court, it was discovered that while the Motion to Recuse en Banc had been included in the record, none of the exhibits to the motion had been,” stated Palowsky’s June 18 memorandum. “In other words, the Clerk of Court for the Second Circuit removed the exhibits without a court order and even though they constitute a part of formal record.”
Palowsky asked for leave to supplement the Fifth Circuit’s record with the exhibits that were previously a part of the appeal record.
“Because the motion itself is included in the record, there is no valid reason for the exhibits to not be included as well,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum.
According to Palowsky, the Fifth Circuit should disregard the five defendant judges’ argument that his appeal was untimely because the Second Circuit already considered the judges’ untimely judgment and dismissed it by docketing his writ for argument.
