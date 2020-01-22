The Second Circuit Court of Appeal reinstated a Monroe man’s commercial driver’s license last week after finding that a local judge erred by disqualifying the man’s commercial driving privileges on the basis of a sheriff deputy’s contradictory testimony.
In May 2019, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Scott Leehy, of Monroe, affirmed the state Department of Public Safety’s decision to suspend Barry Jacobs’ commercial driver’s license. Jacobs, of Monroe, was arrested in September 2017 for driving while intoxicated (first offense). He pleaded guilty to reckless operation and later lost his license.
The Department of Public Safety defended Jacobs’ suspension because Jacobs refused to submit a chemical alcohol test at the time of his arrest.
Jacobs’ appeal to the Second Circuit centered on whether he was read his rights before or after the sheriff’s deputy administered the chemical alcohol test through the Intoxilyzer 9000.
“This is a factual dispute regarding when (sheriff’s Lt. Paul) Knight read the rights form to Jacobs,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion. “Although the trial court determined that Lt. Knight read Jacobs the rights form before he submitted to the chemical breath tests, the trial court’s finding is clearly wrong and is not reasonable in light of the record in its entirety.”
The Second Circuit reversed Leehy’s ruling. Second Circuit Judge Frances Pitman penned the Jan. 15 opinion on behalf of a three-judge panel also including judges Milton Moore, of Monroe, and James “Jimbo” Stephens, of Baskin.
Knight, the sheriff’s lieutenant, stopped Jacobs for driving 66 mph in a 50-mph zone on U.S. Hwy 165. Knight noticed the smell of alcohol, observed Jacobs to have unsure balance and bloodshot eyes. At the parish prison, Knight claimed he read Jacobs his rights but Jacobs refused to sign the rights form.
Later, he administered the Intoxilyzer to Jacobs on two occasions.
“He recalled that Jacobs hesitated at first, but then began the test by blowing into the tube of the Intoxilyzer,” stated the Second Circuit’s recitation of facts in its Jan. 15 opinion. “He explained that the Intoxilyzer displays a person’s blood alcohol content as the person blows into the tube. He stated that when Jacobs saw his blood alcohol content increasing on the display as he blew into the tube, he stopped blowing and then would start blowing again once the number decreased. He stated that Jacobs did not provide a proper sample during the initial test, so it was registered as a refusal to submit to the test. At Jacobs’s request, he attempted a second test, but he again stopped blowing into the Intoxilyzer when the number increased.”
According to Knight’s testimony, he normally prints off the rights form, reads it to the suspect and asks them to sign it at the same time.
In Jacobs’ appeal to the Second Circuit, he argued that state law requires an officer to advise a person of their rights before administering a chemical alcohol test. The evidence in the case shows Knight read the rights form after administering the test, Jacobs contended.
The Second Circuit found that Knight failed to comply with state law.
“According to the state’s case, Lt. Knight read the rights form to Jacobs at 10:50 p.m., approximately three minutes after Jacobs was taken into custody; Lt. Knight left Jacobs in the DWI interview room for 21 minutes; Lt. Knight administered Jacobs’s first chemical breath test at 11:17 p.m.; Lt. Knight administered Jacobs’s second chemical breath test at 11:27 p.m.; and Jacobs refused to sign the rights form at 12:02 a.m.,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion.
According to the appeal court, it was physically and logically impossible for Knight to transport Jacobs to the parish prison and read him his rights within three minutes of arresting him.
“Lt. Knight’s testimony is contradictory and is contrary to the documentary evidence,” stated the Second Circuit. “He stated that his practice was to read the rights form to the person, print the form from the LADRIVE system and then have the person sign the form. Although Lt. Knight testified that he read the rights form before administering the test, the testing equipment recorded that the rights form was signed, or there was a refusal to sign, after the test was performed.”
