The Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport recently reversed a ruling by Monroe City Court Judge Jeff Joyce who granted a Monroe man’s request to evict his stepmother despite an ongoing dispute about who owned the property.
According to the appeal court, Joyce should not have granted the eviction order sought by Tommy Ballard Jr. because ownership of the property was at issue in a divorce proceeding between Ballard’s father, Tommy Ballard Sr., and Vanessa Ballard.
Vanessa Ballard appealed Joyce’s eviction ruling to the Second Circuit.
“The existence of a dispute involving title to immovable property is apparent on this record as Junior is attempting to evict his step-mother from property he alleges that he owns, even though she is claiming an ownership interest in the property through the community property regime,” stated the Second Circuit’s ruling. “Accordingly, the Monroe City Court lacked subject matter jurisdiction in this proceeding, and the eviction judgment is reversed.”
Second Circuit Judge Jeff Robinson penned the May 26 opinion on behalf of a three-judge panel also including judges Frances Pitman and Jeff Cox.
Appeal costs were assessed to Ballard.
Vanessa Ballard and Tommy Ballard Sr. married in 2003, but filed for divorce in early 2020. Later, Ballard filed an eviction notice against Vanessa Ballard, Tatisha Williams and any others living at the property. Ballard claimed Vanessa Ballard and others had not paid rent and had damaged the property.
The eviction continued, despite certain federal bans on evictions during the COVID-19 outbreak, because the property did not meet the “covered dwelling” criteria.
Monroe City Court Judge Aisha Clark declined to rule in the matter when the eviction suit came to her court because she found the city court lacked jurisdiction. That would be the case because Vanessa Ballard had made a claim to immovable property in a separate divorce proceeding.
According to Vanessa Ballard, she could not be evicted because she owned the property with her husband. Vanessa Ballard also claimed Tommy Ballard and his son, Ballard Jr., had falsified documents to “obscure the true ownership of the property,” according to the appeal court.
Monroe City Court Judge Tammy Lee recused herself from hearing the case.
In a third hearing in the suit, Joyce entertained testimony from Ballard, but not from Vanessa Ballard or Tatisha Williams, who were each absent from the hearing.
“Under questioning by the court, Junior stated that he owned the property, but allowed his father and Vanessa to live there because he had moved out of town,” stated the appeal court’s recitation of facts. “He told the trial court that he had returned to Monroe and wanted to live on his property. Junior added that his father had to leave the property because of a restraining order, Vanessa did not pay any rent to him, and the property had been damaged. The trial court granted the eviction.”
In her appeal, Vanessa Ballard argued the eviction was a “fraudulent attempt to improperly dispose of community property to her detriment,” according to the appeal court.
Appeal courts in the state have the discretion to consider lack of subject matter jurisdiction complaints and ruled in Vanessa Ballard’s favor.
