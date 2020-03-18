The Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport recently reversed a ruling by Monroe City Court Judge Jefferson “Jeff” Joyce after the judge awarded $3,500 to a Monroe woman who sued her ex-husband for extreme mental and emotional abuse.
A trial in Bobbie J. Clay v. James Earl Sutton was held in February 2019 after Bobbie Clay sued her ex-husband, James Sutton, for $10,000 for mental and emotional abuse. Joyce granted a judgment of $3,500 to Clay. Sutton appealed the judgment to the Second Circuit.
The Second Circuit ruled that Clay failed to prove that intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress occurred.
“The evidence Plaintiff presented to the trial court addressed only issues which were more properly settled in the couple’s divorce suit,” stated the Second Circuit’s ruling. “Plaintiff produced no evidence substantiating her cause of action for infliction of emotional distress; thus, the judgment of the trial court must be reversed.”
Second Circuit Judge Frances Pitman wrote the March 4 opinion on behalf of a three-judge panel also including judges Jeanette Garrett and Jeff Cox.
Clay and Sutton married in October 2017 and divorced in November 2018.
“According to Plaintiff, the marriage was contentious from the very beginning,” stated the Second Circuit’s ruling. “After the ceremony, Defendant left his new bride, Plaintiff, at the church and drove away with his ex-wife, their children and grandchildren in his truck with “just married” written on it. Plaintiff went home alone.”
Clay apparently discovered disappointment in other areas of their married life, too.
“Plaintiff’s (Clay’s) one stipulation prior to marriage to Defendant (Sutton) was that he not be diabetic, because she wanted an intimate relationship with him, and her former partner had been diabetic and unable to perform,” stated the Second Circuit ruling. “Apparently, Defendant lied to Plaintiff and claimed his health was good, but he had been told he was ‘pre-diabetic.’ Plaintiff claimed that the marriage was not consummated and that Defendant refused to take medication prescribed by the doctor. Defendant disputed Plaintiff’s version of these and other facts.”
Clay claimed Sutton humiliated her in other ways, like sitting in the church pews with his ex-wife and children while she (Clay) sang in the choir.
When asked about the reasons for her lawsuit at trial, Clay said, “I sued him because of what I feel in my heart. What he did to me was unnecessary. It took away my choice to decide whether or not I wanted to marry a man with diabetes. And if he had told me, if I loved him enough, I would have married him regardless, but that choice was taken away from me because he lied about being a diabetic. So that’s why I sued him for $10,000.”
At the end of the trial, no reasons for judgment were rendered orally or in writing, leaving it unclear as to why, or on which basis, Joyce awarded judgment in Clay’s favor.
“Plaintiff (Clay) testified that she was humiliated by Defendant’s actions in leaving the church after their wedding with his ex-wife and seriously disturbed by other behavior, including the falsehood that he did not suffer from diabetes; however, she failed to prove that she has sought any treatment for the emotional damages she allegedly suffered,” stated the Second Circuit ruling.
“Further, she did not prove that Defendant desired to inflict severe emotional distress or knew that severe emotional distress would be certain or substantially certain to result from his conduct.”
