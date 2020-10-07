The Second Circuit Court of Appeal recently reversed a ruling by Monroe City Court Judge Tammy Lee, finding the judge had erred by saddling the full fault of a parking lot collision to only one of two drivers.
The lawsuit, Carl Collins v. David Creighton and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, alleged that a Louisiana Delta Community College student had negligently backed up from a parking lot space, allowing their trailer hitch to puncture the passenger tire of the plaintiff’s vehicle.
The incident occurred on Nov. 14, 2016 and was recorded in campus video surveillance footage. The plaintiff, Carl Collins, 58, was driving his sedan through the parking lot while waiting to pick up his wife, who was an instructor at the college. David Creighton, a faith-based recovery home director and student at the college, had finished classes and was backing out of his parking lot space.
“Creighton began backing his extended-cab Chevy Silverado truck out of a parking space but stopped when he saw the Collins car approaching in the travel lane,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion. “Collins did not stop. The front passenger side of Collins’s car made contact with the trailer hitch on the back of Creighton’s truck. Collins’s front passenger tire was punctured, and there was damage to his front right fender.”
Collins received treatment from Dr. Dan Holt, a Monroe chiropractor, for injuries to his neck, back and shoulder. Collins filed his lawsuit in September 2017, claiming Creighton was inattentive or negligent. In response, the defendant, Creighton, claims Collins was solely at fault in the accident because he was not watching where he was driving. At worst, if damages were awarded, the amount should be reduced in light of Collins’ own negligence, Creighton argued.
At the bench trial in October 2018, Creighton, Harry Black, chief of campus police, and Cassandra Jones, administrative aide for campus police, testified that Collins had admitted he was looking toward the school to pick up his wife when the collision happened.
None of those arguments or testimony appeared to sway Lee, who ultimately ruled that Creighton was 100 percent at fault in causing the accident.
“It concluded that the accident was solely caused by Creighton’s negligence ‘in not making certain that he had a clear outlook before attempting to place, or place his vehicle in reverse and proceed forward,’” stated the Second Circuit opinion. “The trial court did not consider or discuss any duty on Collins’s part.”
Lee awarded Collins general damages of $12,500 and special damages of $5,230, including an expert witness fee of $2,250 for Holt, the chiropractor.
After hearing an appeal from Creighton, the Second Circuit disputed Lee’s ruling, finding that Lee had erred in her judgment assessing fault to Creighton alone.
“We find that the trial court committed legal error in its application of the duties owed by the respective drivers,” stated the Second Circuit opinion. “It imposed a ‘tremendous burden’ upon the backing driver (the person more likely to have an impaired view and, thus, the lesser ability to fully gauge the situation) and required him to be ‘absolutely certain’ that he could ‘fully negotiate the backward movement before proceeding forward,’ while apparently imposing no duty upon the driver in the travel lane (who had an unobstructed view and, consequently, the superior ability to assess the situation).”
Judge Jeanette Garrett penned the Sept. 23 opinion on behalf of a three-judge panel also including Judges Shonda Stone and Jay McCallum.
The Second Circuit panel also reviewed the campus video surveillance footage and found that Creighton did all he could to prevent a collision.
“He began to cautiously back up and immediately stopped when he saw the Collins car,” stated the Second Circuit opinion.
After reversing Lee’s judgment, the Second Circuit also assessed the costs of the appeal to Collins, the plaintiff.
