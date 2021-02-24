The Second Circuit Court of Appeal recently overturned a ruling by Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Alvin Sharp, of Monroe, who dismissed a couple’s claims for damages against the state in a collision lawsuit.
The Second Circuit in Shreveport, which considers appeals from district courts in northern Louisiana, ruled that Sharp erred by pre-empting a trial jury from hearing evidence in the lawsuit when he delivered his own verdict that there was insufficient evidence to let the civil proceeding continue.
Joey Gray and Carolyn Gray sued the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) and others after they were injured in an automobile collision on state Highway 34 in November 2007.
The incident happened in Ouachita Parish on the highway, which is a two-land roadway. Patrick Johnson was driving a black truck at 55-60 miles per hour and did not see a vehicle stopped in front of him, so he swerved onto the right shoulder to avoid a collision. While swerving, he noticed a brick mailbox and tried to avoid hitting the mailbox by veering back onto the highway. He ultimately struck the Gray’s minivan, which caused the minivan to roll over. The driver, Joey Gray, was ejected from the vehicle and injured; his wife also was injured.
The lawsuit centered on a guide to building mailboxes on highways issued by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, or AASHTO, in 1985. The AASHTO guide claimed the design of a mailbox as well as its construction materials contribute to many fatal accidents.
The Grays filed a lawsuit against Johnson, his automobile insurance carrier, DOTD, the mailbox owner, and State Farm Insurance Company, but they ultimately settled with all parties except DOTD.
In his pretrial deposition, Johnson described the accident.
“I was proceeding down the highway, and I realized that there was someone stopped in front of me,” Johnson said during his deposition. “I really – I can’t remember if it was – it seemed that – seemed that it was a fairly sudden stop, and that’s fairly common on that highway because there is no – people just stop and sit and wait for traffic and turn. As soon as I realized that – that I could not stop or if I – I couldn’t stop, I would’ve hit the vehicle, I put on my – applied my brakes and swerved to the right and missed that vehicle, came in contact with what seemed to be a ten-foot-tall brick mailbox, you know, in my mind; a very large brick mailbox. And then after that, it’s all a blur.”
The driver of the car stopped in front of Johnson on the highway testified at trial that she saw a “big black truck” approach from behind, go around her and hit the brick mailbox, with bricks “flying all up in the air.”
At trial, following the Grays’ presentation of evidence, DOTD asked Sharp to issue a directed verdict, in which a judge is asked to issue a ruling because there is not enough evidence for a reasonable jury to reach any other conclusion.
In its motion for a directed verdict, DOTD argued the mailbox could not have caused the accident because the mailbox did not change the trajectory of Johnson’s truck, meaning it would not have mattered whether the mailbox was there.
The Grays argued they met their burden of proof by showing that DOTD has custody of the roadway, that the brick mailbox presented an unreasonable risk of harm, that DOTD should have known about the brick mailbox’s threat to motorists.
DOTD argued that the AASHTO standards were only mean to prevent bricks from striking people in the vehicle who struck the structure.
“After reviewing this record, we find that DOTD failed to prove that the facts and inferences so overwhelmingly favor a verdict in its favor, that reasonable jurors could not have arrived at a contrary conclusion,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion.
Retired Judge Joe Bleich, who presided as a pro tempore judge, penned the Jan. 13 opinion on behalf of a three-judge panel also including Second Circuit judges Frances Pitman and Jeff Cox.
According to the Second Circuit, Johnson’s testimony indicated the presence of the mailbox was a “substantial factor” in causing his truck to enter the Gray’s lane and strike them.
““Our reading of the AASHTO standards convinces us that the standards/guidelines/regulations were implemented in an attempt to curtail fatal accidents caused by “massive structures” on the side of the state and federal highways,” stated the Second Circuit’s opinion. “We find that the plaintiffs presented evidence of such quality and weight that reasonable and fair-minded jurors, in the exercise of impartial judgment, might reach different conclusions.”
Under the Second Circuit’s ruling, Sharp’s directed verdict would be reversed and the case submitted to a trial jury.
Costs of the appeal were assessed to DOTD.
